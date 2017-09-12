loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 3.0TD (258bhp) 330d M Sport Auto

£31,305
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 3.0TD (258bhp) 330d M Sport Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 110 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: UNKNOWN

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning, Servotronic steering, Cruise control with brake function, BMW Professional navigation system, Front sport seats, BMW Online services, Front LED foglights, Rear centre armrest, 19 inch M Star-spoke style light alloy wheels, Anthracite headlining, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror, Black panel display. full, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, DAB digital radio, Extended interior light package, High-gloss black trim with Pearl Chrome, High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim, LED headlights, M aerodynamic bodystyling, M Sport suspension, Media package - Professional, Online Entertainment, Park Distance Control front and rear, Real time traffic information, Remote Services, Run flat tyres, sDrive, Sport automatic transmission, Sport model, USB audio interface, Dakota Leather interior,BMW 3 Series 330d M Sport 4dr Step Auto

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    321919
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    110 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Dick Lovett BMW Swindon
Swindon, SN58WG, Wiltshire
United Kingdom

