BMW 3 SERIES 3.0TD (258bhp) 330d M Sport Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 3.0TD (258bhp) 330d M Sport Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 110 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: UNKNOWN
Automatic air conditioning, Servotronic steering, Cruise control with brake function, BMW Professional navigation system, Front sport seats, BMW Online services, Front LED foglights, Rear centre armrest, 19 inch M Star-spoke style light alloy wheels, Anthracite headlining, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror, Black panel display. full, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, DAB digital radio, Extended interior light package, High-gloss black trim with Pearl Chrome, High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim, LED headlights, M aerodynamic bodystyling, M Sport suspension, Media package - Professional, Online Entertainment, Park Distance Control front and rear, Real time traffic information, Remote Services, Run flat tyres, sDrive, Sport automatic transmission, Sport model, USB audio interface, Dakota Leather interior,BMW 3 Series 330d M Sport 4dr Step Auto
Dick Lovett BMW Swindon
Swindon, SN58WG, Wiltshire
United Kingdom
