BMW 3 SERIES 3.0TD (258bhp) 330d M Sport Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 3.0TD (258bhp) 330d M Sport Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black Sapphire Metallic
Automatic air conditioning,Servotronic steering,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,Park assist,BMW Online services,Front LED foglights,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey,Advanced Parking package,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Extended interior light package,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Head up display,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,LED headlights,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,M Sport Plus package,M Sport suspension,Media package - Professional Plus,Online Entertainment,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Rear centre armrest,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Speed limit display,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,Leather interior
Stephen James Ruxley BMW
Sidcup, DA145BG, Kent
United Kingdom
