BMW 3 SERIES 3.0TD (258bhp) 330d M Sport Auto

£29,990
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 3.0TD (258bhp) 330d M Sport Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black Sapphire Metallic

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Servotronic steering,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,Park assist,BMW Online services,Front LED foglights,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey,Advanced Parking package,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Extended interior light package,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Head up display,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,LED headlights,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,M Sport Plus package,M Sport suspension,Media package - Professional Plus,Online Entertainment,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Rear centre armrest,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Speed limit display,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310941
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    2000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Stephen James Ruxley BMW
Sidcup, DA145BG, Kent
United Kingdom

