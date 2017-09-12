BMW 3 SERIES 3.0TD (258bhp) 330d M Sport Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 3.0TD (258bhp) 330d M Sport Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 101 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black
Black Sapphire Metallic, Automatic air conditioning, Servotronic steering, Cruise control with brake function, BMW Professional navigation system, Front sport seats, Electric glass sunroof, BMW Online services, Front LED foglights, Split-folding rear seats, Heated steering wheel, 19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey, Anthracite headlining, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror, Black panel display. full, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, Brushed aluminium trim with Pearl Chrome, DAB digital radio, Electric front seats with driver memory, Extended interior light package, Free UK mainland delivery, Front armrest with sliding adjustment, harman kardon loudspeaker system, Heated front seats, High beam assistant, High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim, Interior comfort package, LED headlights, M aerodynamic bodystyling, M Sport braking system, M Sport Plus package, M Sport suspension, Media package - Professional, Online Entertainment, Out of hours call John 07525201799, Park Distance Control front and rear, Real time traffic information, Rear centre armrest, Remote Services, Reversing assist camera, Run flat tyres, sDrive, Sport automatic transmission, Sport model, Storage compartment package, Sun protection glass, Through load, USB audio interface, Leather interior. 5 seats, 35,950 Gross VAT Qualifying
Rybrook BMW Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury, SY14AQ, Shropshire
United Kingdom
Ever since the original appeared in the late-’90s, the 330d and its 335d...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...