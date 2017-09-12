loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 3.0TD (258bhp) 330d M Sport Auto

£35,950
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 3.0TD (258bhp) 330d M Sport Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 101 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Black Sapphire Metallic, Automatic air conditioning, Servotronic steering, Cruise control with brake function, BMW Professional navigation system, Front sport seats, Electric glass sunroof, BMW Online services, Front LED foglights, Split-folding rear seats, Heated steering wheel, 19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey, Anthracite headlining, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror, Black panel display. full, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, Brushed aluminium trim with Pearl Chrome, DAB digital radio, Electric front seats with driver memory, Extended interior light package, Free UK mainland delivery, Front armrest with sliding adjustment, harman kardon loudspeaker system, Heated front seats, High beam assistant, High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim, Interior comfort package, LED headlights, M aerodynamic bodystyling, M Sport braking system, M Sport Plus package, M Sport suspension, Media package - Professional, Online Entertainment, Out of hours call John 07525201799, Park Distance Control front and rear, Real time traffic information, Rear centre armrest, Remote Services, Reversing assist camera, Run flat tyres, sDrive, Sport automatic transmission, Sport model, Storage compartment package, Sun protection glass, Through load, USB audio interface, Leather interior. 5 seats, 35,950 Gross VAT Qualifying

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    321921
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    101 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Rybrook BMW Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury, SY14AQ, Shropshire
United Kingdom

