BMW 3 SERIES 3.0TD (258bhp) 330d M Sport Auto

£16,990
Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 3.0TD (258bhp) 330d M Sport Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 53118 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BLUE

Automatic air conditioning,Servotronic steering,Cruise control with brake function,Front sport seats,Control BMW TeleServices,Split-folding rear seats,18 inch M Star-spoke style 400M alloy wheels,Adaptive M Sport suspension,Anthracite headlining,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio,BMW TeleServices,Call 01305 267411,Electric front seats with driver memory,Extended interior light package,Front fog lights,Heated front seats,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Located at Westerly Dorchester,M aerodynamic bodystyling,Multi-Function steering wheel,Park Distance Control front and rear,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Through load,USB audio interface,Video Avaliable on Request,Dakota Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    319372
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    53118 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Westerly Dorchester BMW
Dorchester, DT11PR, Dorset
United Kingdom

