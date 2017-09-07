loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 3.0TD (258bhp) 330d M Sport Auto

£20,980
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 3.0TD (258bhp) 330d M Sport Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 16524 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Estoril Blue Metallic

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Servotronic steering,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Business navigation system,Front sport seats,Electric glass sunroof,Headlight wash,19 inch M Star-spoke style light alloy wheels,Anthracite headlining,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio,BMW Emergency call,BMW Navigation package,BMW TeleServices,DAB digital radio,Extended interior light package,Front fog lights,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport suspension,Multi-Function steering wheel,Park Distance Control front and rear,Rear centre armrest,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    313041
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    16524 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Halliwell Jones Chester BMW
Chester, CH14LS, Cheshire
United Kingdom

