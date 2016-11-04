BMW 3 SERIES 3.0 335I SE 2d AUTO 302 BHP

Accessories

This low mileage BMW 335i is a superb long distance grand tourer that is in excellent condition. This car has had only two related owners from new, the first was Mr John Haynes of Haynes Publishing and Motor Museum, so as you can imagine it has been very well cared for. So if you are looking for a luxurious four seat convertible, why not come and arrange a test drive of this special BMW 335i today. We are based in Yeovil Somerset with full dealer facilities. We promise NO pressure selling. All vehicles have service, warranty, MOT & a clear HPI report prior to collection. Please call for more details or to arrange a test drive. We are located on the main A30 between Yeovil and Crewkerne at BA22 9ER. We promise No Pressure selling so relax and enjoy the West Country experience.,Full service history, 6 Month Safe And Sound Warranty Included, 5 Day Drive Away Insurance Available, Low Rate Finance Available, HPi Clear, Automatic Transmission,, Heated Leather Seats, Rear Parking Sensors, Climate Control, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Electric Folding Hard Top Roof,, Electric Seats With Drivers Seat Memory Function, Auxiliary Input, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Alloy Wheels, Nationwide Delivery Available, Part Exchange Your Car.