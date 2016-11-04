BMW 3 SERIES 3.0 335I M SPORT 2d AUTO 302 BHP Full BMW History

Accessories

Stunning Sparkling Graphite with Black Leather, 19" Alloys, LCI Updated Sat Nav with Hard Drive, Updated Maps, Folding Mirrors coded to Key, 2 Keys, Complete Book Pack with Full BMW Service History, 2 Keys, Private Plate to Stay on the Car. Please Call to book a Viewing/Test Drive or for finance deals. - All Major Debit and Credit Cards Accepted, Nationwide Delivery Available, Stay up to Date with current stock on our Facebook Page,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Alloy Wheels - 19in Double Spoke 225 M, Bluetooth Telephone Prep with Telematics, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Electric Folding Exterior Mirrors, Front Seats Heating, USB/Audio Interface, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Air-Conditioning - Auto, Alarm - Remote Control, Alloy Wheels - 18in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front/Rear, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Computer - Driver Information System, Cruise Control, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Exterior Lighting - Xenon Headlights, Front Fog Lights, Head Air Bags - Front, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Headlamp Wash , Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Mirrors External - Electric Heated/Folding, Mirrors Internal - Auto Dimming Rear View, Parking Aid - Rear, Power Socket , Power-Assisted Steering, Rain Sensor, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point , Seat Height Adjustment - Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Four Seats, Seats Electric - Driver/Passenger, Speakers - Six, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls , Third Brake Light, Traction Control System, Upholstery Cloth/Leather, Windscreen Wiper