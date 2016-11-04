Accessories

BUY ME FROM £44.00 P/W!!!.This truly is an excellent example of the stylish, sporty and spacious BMW 3 SERIES 3.0 335D SE 2d AUTO 282 BHP in a stunning shade of metallic blue with colour coding, sporty alloys wheels and good tyres all round!!! The vehicles modern interior has been well cared for, has stylishly upholstered black leather electric memory seating and has many extras and safety features including climate control, cruise control, C/D stereo system, E/W, multiple airbags and many more as listed!!! This HPI vehicle with 2 former keepers will receive a fresh 12 month MOT pre collection, has a full service history, has a full VOSA history report, 2 keys and she truly looks and drives superb!!! FINANCE AVAILABLE WITHIN 1 HOUR WITH £0 DEPOSIT....OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.....TOP WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE!!! BUY ME FROM £44.00 P/W!!!,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Air-Conditioning - Automatic, Alarm, Alloy Wheels - 17in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front/Rear, Ashtray/Lighter, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Console, Computer - Driver Information System, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, Electric Windows - Front, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Exterior Lighting - Xenon Headlights, Extra Storage, Front Fog Lights, Gear Knob Leather, Grab Handles, Head Air Bags - Front/Rear, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Headlamp Wash, Heated Front Screen, Heated Rear Screen, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD, Mirrors External - Electric, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Paint Metallic, Parking Aid - Rear, Power Socket - Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Rain Sensor, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Rear, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front/Rear, Seat Height Adjustment - Electric Front/Driver Memory, Seating Capacity - Four Seats, Seats Electric - Driver/Passenger, Side Protection Mouldings, Spare Wheel, Speakers - Six, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Steering Wheel Sports, Sun Visor, Third Brake Light, Tinted Glass - All Round, Traction Control System, Tyre Pressure Control, Upholstery Cloth, Washer Jets - Heated, Windscreen Shadeband, Windscreen Wiper