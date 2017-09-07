BMW 3 SERIES 3.0 335d M Sport Touring Auto xDrive 5dr (start/stop)

Accessories

Blue, TANZANITE BLUE, OPAL WHITE MERINO LEATHER, 19'' M DOUBLE SPOKE ALLOYS, REVERSING CAMERA, ELECTRIC MEMORY HEATED SEATS, HEAD UP DISPLAY, M SPORT PLUS PACKAGE, MEDIA PACKAGE PROFESSIONAL, BMW ICON ADAPTIVE LED HEADLIGHTS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, ELECTRICALLY FOLDING TOWBAR, COMFORT ACCESS,, Upgrades - BMW Individual Extended Merino Leather, Comfort Access with Smart-Opener, Head-Up Display, BMW Icon Adaptive LED Headlights, Steering Wheel Heating, Seat Heating for Driver and Passenger, Online Entertainment, Alloy Wheels-19in M Star-Spoke Style 403M, Panoramic Glass Sunroof, Interior Trim-Aluminium Hexagon/Black High-Gloss, M Sport Plus Package, Media Package - BMW Professional, High-Beam Assistant, Electric Towbar, Adaptive M Sport Suspension, Reversing Assist Camera, Speed Limit Display, 1 owner, Standard Features - Navigation System - BMW Business, DAB Tuner, Park Distance Control (PDC) Front & Rear, Auto Start-Stop, Park Distance Control (PDC), Rear, Cruise Control with Brake Function and Speed Limiting Function, Air Conditioning, Automatic with Two - Zone Control, Alarm System (Thatcham 1), Hill-Start Assistant, On - Board Computer (OBC), Bluetooth Hands - Free Facility, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Heat Protection Glazing with Green-Tint, Metallic Paintwork, Electric Windows - Front and Rear with Open/Close Fingertip Control, Anti-Trap Facility and Comfort Closing, Rain Sensor with Automatic Headlight Activation, Comfort Go Keyless Engine Start, BMW Business Radio with Single CD Player (with MP3 Playback Capability), 18in Alloy Wheels M Star-Spoke Style 400 M. 5 seats, Following on from the latest version of the BMW 3 Series Saloon comes the new BMW 3 Series Touring. The estate offers a more practical car while still retaining the saloon's strong handling and performance credentials. The boot space has been extended to a more-than-useful 495 litres with the rear seats in place - 35 litres more than the previous generation??s 460 litres - while the extended wheelbase means there will be more legroom for those in the rear. , , SPECS INCLUDE:TANZANITE BLUE, OPAL WHITE MERINO LEATHER, 19'' M DOUBLE SPOKE ALLOYS, REVERSING CAMERA, ELECTRIC MEMORY HEATED SEATS, HEAD UP DISPLAY, M SPORT PLUS PACKAGE, MEDIA PACKAGE PROFESSIONAL, BMW ICON ADAPTIVE LED HEADLIGHTS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, ELECTRICALLY FOLDING TOWBAR & COMFORT ACCESS., OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK , ANY QUESTIONS OR TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL US ON 01794511288, 31,995