BMW 3 SERIES 3.0 335D M SPORT 2d AUTO 282 BHP INDIVIDUAL, GENUINE 183K

Accessories

Sought after 2007 57 BMW 3 SERIES 3.0 335D M SPORT 2d AUTO 282 BHP INDIVIDUAL Finished in two Tone Blue metallic, The 335D has covered a genuine warranted 183K miles from new, The car is in very good condition for its age & mileage, with no dents or scratches to the paintwork. The interior is extremely clean with no evidence of smoke use, & no wear to the seats or instruments. Small marks to alloys with Michelin Supersport tyres all round. Owned by director for 4 years, top oils & parts always used. No faults. Ice cold Air con, all electrics work & no warning lights, It's TOTALLY HPI CLEAR of finance & accidents & also mileage checked - All clean. 5 former keepers from new. Report present & printed for the new owner. The car is backed up with a Full service history, it also comes with Original leather wallet, Previous Mot's & over £7,000 in invoices for work carried out. The car drives with no faults as expected with a genuine, well maintained example. Mot'd Until November 2018. First to see will buy?Ready to drive away - Motoring made easy! More pictures available on website Part exchange is welcome. Credit/debit card & Full Dealer facilities including HIGHLY COMPETITIVE LOW RATE FINANCE with MotoNovo finance. 9 Tier blue finance for a high acceptance rate- CALL TO DISCUSS, Any questions/Viewings or inspections welcome. Viewing is by appointment only 9am/7pm,CD Autochanger for 6xCD, Voice Control, Armrest Front with Sliding Adjustment, Bluetooth Telephone Preparation, Bluetooth Telephone Preparation with Telematics, Floor Mats, Exterior Mirrors Folding and Dimming, Light Poplar Wood Interior Trim, Active Steering, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Rear, Central Door Locking - Remote, Immobiliser, Alarm, Anti-Lock Brakes, Power-Assisted Steering, Parking Aid - Rear, Head Air Bags - Front/Rear, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Third Brake Light, Exterior Lighting - Xenon Headlights, Tyre Pressure Control, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Electronic Stability Programme, Traction Control System, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front/Rear, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Windscreen Wiper, Body Coloured Bumpers, Side Protection Mouldings, Washer Jets - Heated, Headlamp Wash, Mirrors External - Electric, Paint Metallic, Spare Wheel, Alloy Wheels - 18in, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Cruise Control, Computer