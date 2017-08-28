BMW 3 SERIES 3.0 330I M SPORT 2008

LE MANS BLUE, FULL DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, FULL CREAM LEATHER INTERIOR, PROFESSIONAL COLOUR SAT NAV, PADDLE SHIFT, MEMORY SPORTS SEATS, 18"ALLOYS, Cruise Control, XENON HEADLIGHTS, BLUETOOTH PHONE WITH VOICE RECOGNITION, Computer (Driver Information System), electric mirrors, Electric windows, Remote central locking, rear parking sensors, Rain Sensor, USB AUDIO INTERFACE, BMW ONLINE, BMW ASSIST, FABULOUS CONDITION, LOOKS AND DRIVES SUPERB, UK DELIVERY AVAILABLE, CALL DEAN ANYTIME FOR MORE INFO OR TO ARRANGE A TEST DRIVE 01617244410 OR 07831197709 P/X WELCOME, DELIVERY AVAILABLE,ALL MAJOR DEBIT/CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED.
Pine Street Garage, Pine Street, Radcliffe, Manchester M26 2UW
M26 2UW, Lancashire
United Kingdom
Ever since the original appeared in the late-’90s, the 330d and its 335d...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...