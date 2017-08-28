loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 3.0 330I M SPORT 2008

£8,000
car description

LE MANS BLUE, FULL DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, FULL CREAM LEATHER INTERIOR, PROFESSIONAL COLOUR SAT NAV, PADDLE SHIFT, MEMORY SPORTS SEATS, 18"ALLOYS, Cruise Control, XENON HEADLIGHTS, BLUETOOTH PHONE WITH VOICE RECOGNITION, Computer (Driver Information System), electric mirrors, Electric windows, Remote central locking, rear parking sensors, Rain Sensor, USB AUDIO INTERFACE, BMW ONLINE, BMW ASSIST, FABULOUS CONDITION, LOOKS AND DRIVES SUPERB, UK DELIVERY AVAILABLE, CALL DEAN ANYTIME FOR MORE INFO OR TO ARRANGE A TEST DRIVE 01617244410 OR 07831197709 P/X WELCOME, DELIVERY AVAILABLE,ALL MAJOR DEBIT/CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308321
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    28/08/2017
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330i
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Mileage
    103523 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    2.989
  • Engine Model
    3.0 330I M SPORT
Pine Street Garage, Pine Street, Radcliffe, Manchester M26 2UW
M26 2UW, Lancashire
United Kingdom

