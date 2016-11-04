loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 3.0 330d SPORT PLUS Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 3.0 330d SPORT PLUS Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 39000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: White

Accessories

Steering Wheel Controls, Speakers, Traction Control, Rear Spoiler, Radio, Parking Sensors, Metallic Paint, Electric Adjustable Seats, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering, Auxiliary Heating, Passenger Airbag, Drivers Airbag, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, Central Locking, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, ABS,***AWAITING PREPERATION***

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    401466
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    39000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£13,990

G3 Motorhouse Ltd
M359BW
United Kingdom

