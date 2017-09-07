BMW 3 SERIES 3.0 330d SE Touring 5dr Auto

Accessories

Blue, HPI CLEAR - 3 OWNER CAR - FULL SERVICE HISTORY - 1 YEARS MOT - NO ADVISORIES - AUTOMATIC - FULL BLACK LEATHERS - SUNROOF - PARKING SENSORS - GREAT ESTATE CAR - DRIVES WELL - GOOD CONDITION FOR AGE OF CAR - MAY PART EX - BARGAIN - MOTORWAY MILES - CAR HAS 14 SERVICES - 13 OF WHICH ARE FROM BMW DEALER, 3 owners, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Spare Wheel (Space Saver), Cruise Control, Alarm, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Air Bag Side, Immobiliser, Body Coloured Bumpers, Roof Rails, Armrest, Upholstery Cloth, Mirrors External, Mirrors Internal, Paint Metallic, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point, Head Restraints, Seat Height Adjustment, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Air Bag Driver, Power-Assisted Steering, Parking Aid (Rear), Head Air Bags, Anti-Lock Brakes, Central Door Locking, Front Fog Lights, Traction Control System, Speakers, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Alloy Wheels (17in), Computer, Electronic Stability Programme, Air Bag Passenger, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel. 5 seats, YOUR OWN FINANCE? YOU LOOKING FOR FINANCE? APPLY TODAY & YOU COULD DRIVE AWAY IN LESS THAN 1 HOUR!, 2,767 p/x to clear