BMW 3 SERIES 3.0 330D SE 4d 242 BHP

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 3.0 330D SE 4d 242 BHP Body: Sedan Trans: Manual Mileage: 109786 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: SILVER
Superb looking 2010 BMW 330D SE in stunning silver with only 113,202 miles from new with a wealth of service history and invoices upto 96,501 miles and with only 1 owner from new.. The BMW comes with 2 x keys and will be sold with a full 12 months MOT and will recieve a full valet upon sale with it being the SE the bmw comes with a huge spec including 17" alloy wheels, Half leather interior, Parking sensors, 6 Speed manual gearbox, Dual climate control, CD player, Cruise control, Electric windows & mirrors, Aux / USB plus many more...If you would like any more information regarding this car or to arrange a test drive please feel free to give us a call or message,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Air-Conditioning - Automatic, Alarm, Alloy Wheels - 17in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front/Rear, Ashtray/Lighter, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Console, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Computer - Driver Information System, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, External Temperature Display, Floor Mats - Textile, Front Fog Lights, Head Air Bags - Front/Rear, Head Light Sensor - Head Light Sensor, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Headlamp Wash, Heated Rear Screen, Heated Washer Jets, Hill Holder, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Interior Finishes - Metal, Interior Lights - Reading, Keyless Start - Keyless Start, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Paint Metallic, Parking Aid - Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Rain Sensor, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Three Seats - Front & Rear, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Speakers - Six, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Sun Visor, Third Brake Light, Traction Control System, Tyre Pressure Control, Upholstery Cloth, Whiplash Protection System
Hearsall Common Car Sales
Coventry, CV56HB, West Midlands
United Kingdom
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016