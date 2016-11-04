loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BMW 3 SERIES 3.0 330D SE 4d 242 BHP

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 3.0 330D SE 4d 242 BHP Body: Sedan Trans: Manual Mileage: 109786 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: SILVER

Accessories

Superb looking 2010 BMW 330D SE in stunning silver with only 113,202 miles from new with a wealth of service history and invoices upto 96,501 miles and with only 1 owner from new.. The BMW comes with 2 x keys and will be sold with a full 12 months MOT and will recieve a full valet upon sale with it being the SE the bmw comes with a huge spec including 17" alloy wheels, Half leather interior, Parking sensors, 6 Speed manual gearbox, Dual climate control, CD player, Cruise control, Electric windows & mirrors, Aux / USB plus many more...If you would like any more information regarding this car or to arrange a test drive please feel free to give us a call or message,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Air-Conditioning - Automatic, Alarm, Alloy Wheels - 17in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front/Rear, Ashtray/Lighter, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Console, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Computer - Driver Information System, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, External Temperature Display, Floor Mats - Textile, Front Fog Lights, Head Air Bags - Front/Rear, Head Light Sensor - Head Light Sensor, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Headlamp Wash, Heated Rear Screen, Heated Washer Jets, Hill Holder, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Interior Finishes - Metal, Interior Lights - Reading, Keyless Start - Keyless Start, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Paint Metallic, Parking Aid - Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Rain Sensor, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Three Seats - Front & Rear, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Speakers - Six, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Sun Visor, Third Brake Light, Traction Control System, Tyre Pressure Control, Upholstery Cloth, Whiplash Protection System

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    419037
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    109786 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£6,995

Hearsall Common Car Sales
Coventry, CV56HB, West Midlands
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!