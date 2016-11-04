BMW 3 SERIES 3.0 330d M Sport Touring Sport Auto xDrive 5dr (start/stop)

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 3.0 330d M Sport Touring Sport Auto xDrive 5dr (start/stop) Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 30000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Red
Metallic Melbourne Red, (CAR 50) Huge specification 330d Xdrive M sport tourer stunning,, Upgrades - BMW Individual Extended Merino Leather, Seat Heating for Rear Seats, Alloy Wheels - 19in M Star Spoke Style 403M, Exterior Mirrors - Folding, Automatically Dimming, Panoramic Glass Sunroof, Loudspeaker System - Harman/Kardon, Media Package - BMW Professional, Bmw individual opal White leather, Piano Black, Seat Adjustment - Front Electric/Driver Memory, Interior Comfort Package, comfort access, 2 owners, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Park Distance Control - Front & Rear, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Auto Start-Stop (MSA), Automatic Air Conditioning, Two - Zone, Metallic Paintwork, Drive Performance Control (ECO PRO, Comfort, Sport and Sport + Modes), Rain Sensor, Comfort Go Keyless Engine Start, Alarm System (Thatcham 1) with Remote Control, Electric Windows - Front and Rear, with Open/Close Fingertip Control, Antitrap Facility and Comfort Closing, BMW Professional Radio with Single CD Player (with MP3 Playback Capability) and 6.5in Colour Display Screen, 3.5mm Auxiliary Input, Bluetooth Hands - Free Facility with USB Audio Interface, Hill - Start Assistant, Tyre Puncture Warning System (TPWS), Child locks & Isofix system, Heated seats, Multi - Function Steering Wheel, DAB Tuner. 5 seats, (CAR 50), Call 01257 450174 for details. Part exchange welcome, HP/PCP finance packages available, 19,950
Deane Motors
Chorley, PR76ES, Lancashire
United Kingdom
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016