BMW 3 SERIES 3.0 330d M Sport Touring Auto xDrive 5dr

Mineral Grey metallic with black Dakota leather. 1 owner from new. Only 34k miles with Full BMW service history. Cost new £43k with over £4k of optional extras. Extras fitted; BMW Professional sat nav, Harmon Kardon sound system, M Sport Brake pack, Visibility pack with Adaptive Bi Xenon headlights and high-beam assistant, Adaptive M Sport Suspension, Unmarked 19in alloy wheels, Heated front seats, Power tailgate, Exterior mirrors folding and auto dimming, Lumbar support for driver and passenger, Sun protection glass, Full black panel display and Folding rear center headrest A stunning high spec example. Car comes complete with all handbooks and manuals, 2 keys, 12 months MOT and 6 months national warranty. If you would like to know more please call Sean on 0141 810 3524. Excellent fiance and PCP deals available. Part exchange welcome.,Adaptive M Sport Suspension, Alloy Wheels - 19in M Star Spoke Style 403M, DAB Tuner, Enhaced Bluetooth Telephone Prep./USB/Voice Ctrl., Extended Storage, Exterior Mirrors - Folding, Automatically Dimming, Full Black Panel Display, Headlight Wash, High-Beam Assistant, Interior Trim, Leather Trimmed, Loudspeaker System - Harman/Kardon, Lumbar Support - Electric Driver/Front Passenger, M Sport Brakes, Media Package - BMW Professional, Metallic Paintwork, Park Distance Control - Front & Rear, Seat Heating for Driver and Front Passenger, Sun Protection Glass, Visibility Package, Xenon Headlights