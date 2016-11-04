loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BMW 3 SERIES 3.0 330d M Sport Touring Auto xDrive 5dr

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 3.0 330d M Sport Touring Auto xDrive 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 34000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: GREY

Accessories

Mineral Grey metallic with black Dakota leather. 1 owner from new. Only 34k miles with Full BMW service history. Cost new £43k with over £4k of optional extras. Extras fitted; BMW Professional sat nav, Harmon Kardon sound system, M Sport Brake pack, Visibility pack with Adaptive Bi Xenon headlights and high-beam assistant, Adaptive M Sport Suspension, Unmarked 19in alloy wheels, Heated front seats, Power tailgate, Exterior mirrors folding and auto dimming, Lumbar support for driver and passenger, Sun protection glass, Full black panel display and Folding rear center headrest A stunning high spec example. Car comes complete with all handbooks and manuals, 2 keys, 12 months MOT and 6 months national warranty. If you would like to know more please call Sean on 0141 810 3524. Excellent fiance and PCP deals available. Part exchange welcome.,Adaptive M Sport Suspension, Alloy Wheels - 19in M Star Spoke Style 403M, DAB Tuner, Enhaced Bluetooth Telephone Prep./USB/Voice Ctrl., Extended Storage, Exterior Mirrors - Folding, Automatically Dimming, Full Black Panel Display, Headlight Wash, High-Beam Assistant, Interior Trim, Leather Trimmed, Loudspeaker System - Harman/Kardon, Lumbar Support - Electric Driver/Front Passenger, M Sport Brakes, Media Package - BMW Professional, Metallic Paintwork, Park Distance Control - Front & Rear, Seat Heating for Driver and Front Passenger, Sun Protection Glass, Visibility Package, Xenon Headlights

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    419057
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    34000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£19,990

Hogg Motor Co
G524RJ
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!