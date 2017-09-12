BMW 3 SERIES 3.0 330D M SPORT TOURING 5d AUTO 255 BHP

Accessories

Available from a well established firm that has been established over 25 years.This car will be sold with a NEW MOT, service / PDI as well as 3 months RAC warranty which can be extended to 12 / 24 months and a year's free RAC breakdown cover (If Applicable). Finance available at competitive rates click through to our website and get a quote or apply today!,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Air-Conditioning - Automatic, Alarm, Alloy Wheels - 18in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front/Rear, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Console, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Chassis - Sport, Child Locks - Manual, Clock, Computer - Driver Information System, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, DAB Radio, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Stability Programme, Exterior Lighting - Daytime Running Lights, External Temperature Display, Extra Storage, Front Fog Lights, Head Light Sensor - Head Light Sensor, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Heated Washer Jets, Hill Holder, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Keyless Go - Keyless Go, Limited Slip Differential - Automatic, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Parking Aid - Front/Rear, Power Socket - Front/Rear, Rain Sensor, Rear Wash/Wipe - Rear, Roof Rails, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Rear, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front, Seat Heating for Driver and Front Passenger, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Seats Split Rear, Seats Sports - Front, Speakers - Six, Start/Stop System - Start/Stop System, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Steering Wheel Sports, Sun Visor, Tailgate Window, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Third Brake Light, Traction Control System, Trip Computer, Tyre Pressure Control, Upholstery Leather, Xenon Headlights