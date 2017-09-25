BMW 3 SERIES 3.0 330d M Sport Sport Auto 4dr (start/stop)

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 3.0 330d M Sport Sport Auto 4dr (start/stop) Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 91680 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

Metallic Blue, AA INSPECTED PLUS 3 MONTHS AA WARRANTY, 1 owner, Last serviced on 25/09/2017 at 86,136 miles, 5 seats, Service History, 258 BHP, 12 Months Road Tax Is 115, The Specification Includes: 18'' Alloy Wheels, Audio / Visual Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Stop / Start Technology, Key-less Go, Full Cream Leather Interior, Digital Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Digital Display, Satellite Navigation System, Cd / Dab Stereo System, Bluetooth, Sport / Sport plus / Comfort / Eco pro Vehicle Dynamic Modes, Automatic / Tiptronic Gearbox with Paddle Shift, And Much More. Value Financing Options Available, Fixed Prices, Vehicle Price When New: 36,920 According to Autotrader, 91% Of Our Cars Are Below Market Value Or Offer Excellent Value For Money, V12 Sports And Classics For The UK's Lowest Prices., 14,500 p/x welcome

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    408291
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    91680 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£14,500

V12 Sports and Classics
Hinckley, LE103DJ, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

