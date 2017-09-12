BMW 3 SERIES 3.0 330d M SPORT Auto

Accessories

ISOFix Anchor Point, Steering Wheel Controls, Tinted Glass, Cup Holders, Start Stop System, V5 Registration Document, Full Service History, 1 Owner, Xenon Headlights, Traction Control, Satellite Navigation, Radio, Parking Sensors, Metallic Paint, Leather Seats, Electric Mirrors, Electric Heated Seats, Electric Adjustable Seats, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Adjustable Steering, Auxiliary Heating, Passenger Airbag, Drivers Airbag, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, Climate Control, Central Locking, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Alarm, Air Conditioning, ABS,CAN BE FINANCED WITH NO DEPOSIT FOR AS LITTLE AS £411 A MONTH, LOTS OF OTHER GREAT FINANCE DEALS AVAILABLE TO SUIT ALL, PLEASE CALL FOR DETAILS, SAT NAV, M SPORT PLUS PACKAGE, PROFESSIONAL MEDIA PACK, REVERSE CAMERA, ENHANCED BLUETOOTH AND MUCH MORE, 1 OWNER FROM NEW WITH FULL BMW SERVICE HISTORY AND BMW FREE SERVICEING PACK TILL JUNE 2020, BMW WARRANTY TILL JUNE 2018, GREAT SPEC CAR IN EXCELLENT CONDITION AND DRIVES SUPERBLY, STUNNING BMW, Upgrades - PROFESIONAL SATELLITE NAVIGATION MEDIA PACKAGE, M SPORT PLUS PACKAGE, INTERIOR COMFORT PACKAGE, BLACK DAKOTA LEATHER SPORTS SEATS, HEATED SEATS, 19 INCH ALLOYS, ENHANCED BLUETOOTH TELEPHONE WITH USB AUDIO INTERFACE, REVERSE CAMERA, HARMAN KARDON, SUN PROTECTION PRIVACY GLASS, FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS WITH VISUAL ASSIST, ADAPTIVE XENON LIGHTS, DALTIME RUNNING LIGHTS, INTERNET, HIGH BEAM ASSISTANT, INFORMATION PLUS, CRUISE CONTROL, FOLDING AUTO DIMMIMG MIRRORS, Standard Features - 3x3 point rear seat belts, Air conditioning, Airbags, Alarm, Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Power steering. 5 seats, MINERAL GREY, COMES FULLY CHECKED BY OUR EXPERT BMW SPECIALIST TECHNICIANS AND FULLY GUARANTEED, WE SPECIALISE IN BMW CAR SALES SERVICING AND REPAIR YOU WILL NOT FIND A BETTER QUALITY BMW, Excellent condition throughout and drives very well, HISTORY CHECKED AND WILL BE SUPPLIED HPI CLEAR, Very nice well maintained good spec pedigree example in a lovely colour combination, This car has