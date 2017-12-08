loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 3.0 330D M SPORT 4d AUTO 228 BHP

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 3.0 330D M SPORT 4d AUTO 228 BHP Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 63000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BLACK

Sapphire Black metallic with Sand Beige full M-Sports leather interior, Professional Hi-Fi stereo with aux Media input, DTC, park assist sensors, M-Sport alloys, wood trim, dual climate control A/C, cruise++ Local car with under 63,000 miles from new with service history, just serviced & stunning condition throughout. CASTLE MOTORS purpose-built luxury showroom & forecourt has a wide range of cars for sale, including some of the world's most prestigious automobiles. Founded in 1972, we are open 7 days a week & offer a wide range of services. All of our vehicles are presented to the very highest standards possible having gone through our comprehensive multi-stage preparation, in our own in-house workshops. Supplied finance figures are only a guide, please contact us for a personalised quotation.

  • Ad ID
    420690
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    63000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£8,750

Castle Motors
Fleet, PL143PX, Cornwall
United Kingdom

