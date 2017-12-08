BMW 3 SERIES 3.0 330D M SPORT 4d 228 BHP

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 3.0 330D M SPORT 4d 228 BHP Body: Sedan Trans: Manual Mileage: 96000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: SILVER

Metallic silver with Black full M-sport leather, high specification 3-Series 320d with xenon lights, Professional hifi, dual climate control A/C, heated seats, cruise control, brushed aluminium interior trim, Multimedia connectivity and Bluetooth phone prep., DTC, full M-Sport body, interior and 18 inch alloy. exceptional condition throughout covered 96,000 miles with service history and serviced before sale. CASTLE MOTORS purpose-built luxury showroom & forecourt has a wide range of cars for sale, including some of the world's most prestigious automobiles. Founded in 1972, we are open 7 days a week & offer a wide range of services. All of our vehicles are presented to the very highest standards possible having gone through our comprehensive multi-stage preparation, in our own in-house workshops. Supplied finance figures are only a guide, please contact us for a personalised quotation.,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Air-Conditioning - Automatic, Alloy Wheels - 18in, Armrest - Front/Rear, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Computer, Cruise Control, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Stability Programme, Front Fog Lights, Head Air Bags - Front/Rear, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD, Mirrors External - Electric Heated/Folding, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dipping Rear View, Paint Metallic, Parking Aid - Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Two Seats - Rear, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Speakers - Six, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Traction Control System, Upholstery Cloth/Leather

  • Ad ID
    420715
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    96000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£7,499

Castle Motors
Fleet, PL143PX, Cornwall
United Kingdom

