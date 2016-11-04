BMW 3 SERIES 3.0 330d M Sport 2dr Auto

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 3.0 330d M Sport 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 96000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: White

White, 2 owners, Service history, Clean bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Good, Park Distance Control (PDC), Rear, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Air Conditioning, Automatic with Two - Zone Control, Electric Windows - Front and Rear, with Open/Close Fingertip Control, Upholstery - Dakota Leather with Sun Reflective Technology, Alarm System (Thatcham 1), On - Board Computer (OBC), Hill - Start Assistant, Tyre Puncture Warning System (TPWS), Metallic Paintwork, Seat Adjustment - Front, Fully - Electric with Driver Memory, 18in Light Alloy Star - Spoke Wheels with Mixed Run - Flat Tyres, Rain Sensor, BMW Professional Radio with Single CD Player (with MP3 Playback Capability). 4 seats, 9,450

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    416143
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    96000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£9,450

Riverside Car Sales
Castleford, TS38BL, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

