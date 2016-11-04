BMW 3 SERIES 3.0 330d M Sport 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 3.0 330d M Sport 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 75000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: SILVER
Titanium Silver with Black Dakota Leather, Cost New £46k! EXTRA'S FITTED:- Media package, Professional navigation system, Enhance bluetooth telephone function, M Sport steering wheel with paddleshift, Front centre armrest, Heated front seats, Brushed aluminium trim, Electric folding exterior door mirrors, Sun protection glass, Velour floor mats. STANDARD FEATURES:- Xenon headlights, 18" M star spoke 193 alloy wheels(unmarked), M sports suspension, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Rain sensor + automatic driving lights control, Individual high gloss shadow line, Electrochromic automatic anti-dazzle rear view mirror with front reading light, Rear park sensors, Cruise control, Interior lights pack, Dual zone automatic air conditioning, Electric front seats with driver memory, Multi-function controls for steering wheel, Remote central locking + much more! **THIS STUNNING 330d WILL BE SUPPLIED WITH - Full Service History carried out @ 11k, 26k, 42k, 63k and Just Serviced @ 75k miles : Freshly refurbished alloy wheels : Full Detailed Valet : Nationwide Executive Plus Warranty : HPI Gold Check Clear : Full Leather Book Pack : 2 Keys! **NATIONWIDE DELIVERY** Please visit www.kaimparkgarage.com or contact us for Competitive Finance Quotes, FaceTime walk around appraisal or Personal Video Presentation of this vehicle.
Kaim Park Garage
Bathgate, EH481EP, West Lothian
United Kingdom
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016