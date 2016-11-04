loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BMW 3 SERIES 3.0 330d M Sport 2dr Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 3.0 330d M Sport 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 75000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: SILVER

Accessories

Titanium Silver with Black Dakota Leather, Cost New £46k! EXTRA'S FITTED:- Media package, Professional navigation system, Enhance bluetooth telephone function, M Sport steering wheel with paddleshift, Front centre armrest, Heated front seats, Brushed aluminium trim, Electric folding exterior door mirrors, Sun protection glass, Velour floor mats. STANDARD FEATURES:- Xenon headlights, 18" M star spoke 193 alloy wheels(unmarked), M sports suspension, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Rain sensor + automatic driving lights control, Individual high gloss shadow line, Electrochromic automatic anti-dazzle rear view mirror with front reading light, Rear park sensors, Cruise control, Interior lights pack, Dual zone automatic air conditioning, Electric front seats with driver memory, Multi-function controls for steering wheel, Remote central locking + much more! **THIS STUNNING 330d WILL BE SUPPLIED WITH - Full Service History carried out @ 11k, 26k, 42k, 63k and Just Serviced @ 75k miles : Freshly refurbished alloy wheels : Full Detailed Valet : Nationwide Executive Plus Warranty : HPI Gold Check Clear : Full Leather Book Pack : 2 Keys! **NATIONWIDE DELIVERY** Please visit www.kaimparkgarage.com or contact us for Competitive Finance Quotes, FaceTime walk around appraisal or Personal Video Presentation of this vehicle.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    411963
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    75000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£9,995

Kaim Park Garage
Bathgate, EH481EP, West Lothian
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!