BMW 3 SERIES 3.0 330D M SPORT 2d AUTO 228 BHP

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 3.0 330D M SPORT 2d AUTO 228 BHP Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 76721 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BLUE

ZERO DEPOSIT FINANCE AVAILABLE - Apply Safely and Securely online @ http://www.cavectracentre.com/finance.php,Full Vehicle & Engine Service, New Mot, 6 Months Extendable Warranty, No Deposit Finance Available, Trade Prices On Future Services, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point, Central Door Locking - Remote, Immobiliser, Alarm - Remote Control, Anti-Lock Brakes, Power-Assisted Steering, Parking Aid - Rear, Head Air Bags - Front, Third Brake Light, Exterior Lighting - Xenon Headlights, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Traction Control System, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Windscreen Wiper, Body Coloured Bumpers, Headlamp Wash, Mirrors External - Electric Heated/Folding, Paint Metallic, Alloy Wheels - 18in, Cruise Control, Computer - Driver Information System, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Speakers - Six, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Steering Wheel Leather, Rain Sensor, Upholstery Cloth/Leather, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Armrest - Front/Rear, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver/Passenger, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Seating Capacity - Four Seats, Power Socket, Air-Conditioning - Automatic

  • Ad ID
    420718
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    76721 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£8,978

Cavectra Centre
Grays, RM175YB, Essex
United Kingdom

