loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 3 SERIES 2.8 328i 2dr Auto

Compare this car
£6,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2000 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 2.8 328i 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 58708 Engine Size: 2793 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

Metallic Blue, 10 service stamps by BMW and BMW specialist, MOT till July 2017 with no advisories, 3 Keys and 2 remote fobs, Full Tan leather sport seats, 2000 spent on gearbox overhaul, Very original and an ideal investment., Upgrades - Air-Conditioning, Automatic Air-Conditioning, Automatic Transmission - 4-Speed Switchable, BMW Sports Seats, Leather Upholstery, Dark Blue Hood, Metallic Paint, Anti-Theft Alarm System (Remote Control), 1 owner, Full service history, Bronze Full leather interior, Standard Features - Alloy Wheels (15in), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette/CD), Air conditioning, Alarm, Alloy wheels, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, CD Player, Central Door Locking, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints, Height adjustable drivers seat, Immobiliser, Leather seats, Power steering, Radio, Remote central locking, Speakers, Sports seats, Traction control. 4 seats, Finance available, Part exchange, HPI checked, Exceptional value only, 6,995

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    311583
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    328i
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    58708 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2793
  • Engine Model
    2793
Email Dealer >>

Phoenix Cars
Southampton, SO322AR, Hampshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed