BMW 3 SERIES 2.0 328i M Sport Touring 5dr (start/stop) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 2.0 328i M Sport Touring 5dr (start/stop) Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 28260 Engine Size: 1997 Ext Color: White

White, AA INSPECTED PLUS 3 MONTHS AA WARRANTY, 2 owners, Last serviced on 13/10/2016 at 14,013 miles, 5 seats, Service History, 245 BHP, 12 Months Road Tax Is 190, The Specification Includes: 19'' Alloy Wheels, Bi Xenon Headlights, L.E.D Daytime Running Lights, Audio/Visual Rear Parking Sensors, Stop / Start Technology, Key-less Go, Full Black Leather Interior, 3 Stage Front Heated Seats, Digital Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Wide Digital Display, Satellite Navigation System, Cd / Dab Stereo System, Harmon / Kardon Premium Sound System, Bluetooth, Voice Control, Electric Split Tailgate, Electric Powerfold Door Mirrors, Sports Plus/Sports/Eco pro and Comfort Vehicle Dynamic Modes, Automatic/ Tiptronic Gearbox with Paddleshift, And Much More, Value Financing Options Available, Fixed Prices, Vehicle Price When New: 35,420 According to Autotrader, 91% Of Our Cars Are Below Market Value Or Offer Excellent Value For Money, V12 Sports And Classics For The UK's Lowest Prices., 20,000 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    413820
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    328i
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    28260 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1997
  • Engine Model
    1997
£20,000

V12 Sports and Classics
Hinckley, LE103DJ, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

