1974 BMW 3.0 CSI This desirable 1974 BMW 3.0 CSi comes in navy blue with a dark blue interior. It has a manual transmission, power windows, power steering, and tool kit. A prime candidate for a full restoration that has been with the same owner since 1992. For $18,750 If you have any additional questions Please call 310-975-0272 or email with any questions! We also welcome all international buyers. We can help with shipping quotes and arrangements.
left-hand-drive 1974 bmw 3000cc csi blue manual power-steering restored german rwd 2wd
4576 1/2 Worth St.
Los Angeles, 90063, California
United States
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016