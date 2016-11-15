car description

1974 BMW 3.0 CSI This desirable 1974 BMW 3.0 CSi comes in navy blue with a dark blue interior. It has a manual transmission, power windows, power steering, and tool kit. A prime candidate for a full restoration that has been with the same owner since 1992. For $18,750 If you have any additional questions Please call 310-975-0272 or email with any questions! We also welcome all international buyers. We can help with shipping quotes and arrangements.