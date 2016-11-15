car description

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT BMW 3.0 CS coupe 1974, very good condition This BMW 3.0 CS was built in 1974. The BMW was designed bij the Italian masterdesigner ‘Michelotti’ and built by Karmann. This beautiful coupe was delivered in the original ‘Polaris’ paint and has original BMW rims. The very comfortable interior has beautiful blue upholstery with a lot of wooden and chrome parts. The car has the original 2986CC, 6 cyl, 200 HP engine. In combination with the automatic gearbox it’s a comfortable and sporty coupe to drive. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.