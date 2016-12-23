1975 BMW 3.0CS 1975 BMW 3.0CS in white with navy blue interior. Comes equipped with a 5-speed manual transmission, dual headrests, power windows and includes the tool kit and spare tire. Excellent original car for restoration. For $9,750 If you have any additional questions Please call 310-975-0272 or email with any questions! We also welcome all international buyers. We can help with shipping quotes and arrangements.
left-hand-drive 1975 bmw 3000cc cs white 5-speed manual restored german rwd 2wd
4576 1/2 Worth St.
Los Angeles, 90063, California
United States
BMW’s Art Cars seldom emerge in public en masse, their appearances usual...
The annual auction at the NEC Classic Motor Show, hosted by the Silverst...