1975 BMW 3.0CS

$9,750 (£7,968.68)
car description

1975 BMW 3.0CS 1975 BMW 3.0CS in white with navy blue interior. Comes equipped with a 5-speed manual transmission, dual headrests, power windows and includes the tool kit and spare tire. Excellent original car for restoration. For $9,750 If you have any additional questions Please call 310-975-0272 or email with any questions! We also welcome all international buyers. We can help with shipping quotes and arrangements.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    222239
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3.0CS
  • Year
    1975
4576 1/2 Worth St.
Los Angeles, 90063, California
United States

