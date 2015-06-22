BMW 2002 Turbo Look 1974

car description

Original delivery of this BMW 2002 Turbo Look was in Holland in 1974. The BMW has the Chamonix Weiss paint. The car has original Turbo details and alloy wheels. The matching numbers engine has double Weber carburators and drives greaat. The interior is also derived from the Turbo and equiped with beautiful new black leather. Car has Holland title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.