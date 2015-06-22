loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BMW 2002 Turbo Look 1974

Photos Map

car description

Original delivery of this BMW 2002 Turbo Look was in Holland in 1974. The BMW has the Chamonix Weiss paint. The car has original Turbo details and alloy wheels. The matching numbers engine has double Weber carburators and drives greaat. The interior is also derived from the Turbo and equiped with beautiful new black leather. Car has Holland title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.

Accessories

left-hand-drive bmw 2002 turbo 1974 black alloy-wheels black-leather german rwd leather black-interior 2wd dark-interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    411560
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 2002
  • Derivative
    Turbo
  • Year
    1974
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

€44,950 (£0)

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!