loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 2002 Touring 1974

Compare this car
POA
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT BMW 2002 Touring 1974, original, in good condition This BMW 2002 Touring was delivered in 1974. The BMW has the original paint in colour Chamonix white with original steel wheels. The interior has bleu leatherette and woodparts. The dashboard has the original BMW Cassette Bavaria radio. This car has the original 1990 CC, 4 cyl, 115 HP engine and a 4 speed manual gearbox. The BMW 2002 Touring is a very popular model and a real classic car. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

Accessories

left-hand-drive bmw 2002 touring 1974 white 4-speed manual german rwd estate 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    330533
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 2002
  • Derivative
    Touring
  • Year
    1974
Email Dealer >>

Kleiweg 1
5145NA,
Netherlands

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed