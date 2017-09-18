car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT BMW 2002 Touring 1974, original, in good condition This BMW 2002 Touring was delivered in 1974. The BMW has the original paint in colour Chamonix white with original steel wheels. The interior has bleu leatherette and woodparts. The dashboard has the original BMW Cassette Bavaria radio. This car has the original 1990 CC, 4 cyl, 115 HP engine and a 4 speed manual gearbox. The BMW 2002 Touring is a very popular model and a real classic car. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.