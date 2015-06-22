loading Loading please wait....
BMW - 2002 Tii - 1974

A BMW 2002 Tii from 1974.Documents: American titleYear of production: 1974Engine: 2.0 liter 4-cylinder line engine, 131 HP. Transmission: Manual Odometer reading: 20,406 miles Fuel type: Petrol Colour: BMW-Malaga-Rot (Burgundy red)Condition of maintenance: The engine runs excellently and the gearbox switches properly. It also brakes as it should.Condition of paintwork: Resprayed new in 2002 in the US, it’s a few years old now and has some signs of wear. Options: Sliding roof (does not work), new beige interior, artificial leather interior, chairs reupholstered, alloy wheels, Original Tii, original engine.The car can be viewed and picked up in Musselkanaal, the Netherlands.

