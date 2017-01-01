Chequered Flag International is pleased to offer this 1974 BMW 2002 Tii in Fjord Blue with Black interior. 73,955 miles. Nice body and paint. Very nice engine bay and trunk, no sign of rust or damage. Original interior that's nice overall. Dash has a couple of cracks and seats no perfect (shown). Mechanically good and a great little driver. 4 speed, starts well, brakes and steering are good. Inspections encouraged. All sales AS-IS. Sales tax and license fees due if delivered in California. Visit Chequered Flag International online at chequeredflag.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 310-827-8665 today to schedule your test drive.
left-hand-drive 1974 bmw 2002 tii blue 4-speed german rwd 2wd
Unit 24D Climax Works, Garnet Road
Marina del rey, LS11 5JY, California
United States
