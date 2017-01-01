loading Loading please wait....
» » »

1974 BMW 2002 Tii

Compare this car
$29,500 (£24,110.35)
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Chequered Flag International is pleased to offer this 1974 BMW 2002 Tii in Fjord Blue with Black interior. 73,955 miles. Nice body and paint. Very nice engine bay and trunk, no sign of rust or damage. Original interior that's nice overall. Dash has a couple of cracks and seats no perfect (shown). Mechanically good and a great little driver. 4 speed, starts well, brakes and steering are good. Inspections encouraged. All sales AS-IS. Sales tax and license fees due if delivered in California. Visit Chequered Flag International online at chequeredflag.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 310-827-8665 today to schedule your test drive.

Accessories

left-hand-drive 1974 bmw 2002 tii blue 4-speed german rwd 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224510
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 2002
  • Year
    1974
Email Dealer >>

Unit 24D Climax Works, Garnet Road
Marina del rey, LS11 5JY, California
United States

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed