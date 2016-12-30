car description

Chequered Flag International is pleased to offer this 1974 BMW 2002 in Malaga with Tan interior. Sold new by Peter Pan Motors in San Francisco where it lived for the next 32 plus years. Converted from a 4 speed to a 5 speed. Very good body with nice paint. Trunk and engine bay are superbly original. Mechanically very good, last couple of receipts for mechanical work, head job, etc. in '15 & '16 total around $6,500. Really good to drive, the 5 speed is precise and comfortable. Tons of receipts from the '80's to present day. Nice interior with Recaros fitted. One crack on the dash. Nice roof liner, door panels and carpets. Inspections encouraged. All sales AS-IS. Sales tax and license fees due if delivered in California. Visit Chequered Flag International online at chequeredflag.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 310-827-8665 today to schedule your test drive.