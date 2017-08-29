BMW > 2002/2002 Tii/2002 Turbo

car description

A full bare metal nut and bolt restoration has just been completed and the car has traveled only a small distance since completion. The car has retained most of its original components and was built single handily by a BMW specialist and enthusiast.

Finished to a high standard. Time has been spent to achieve better than new panel fitment. Special attention payed to door fitment and shut gaps. All of the bright work has been replaced with new items from BMW, new lights, lenses and badges.

The interior has had new carpets fitted and a new headlining supplied by BMW. The seats have been re trimmed to match original specifications with the centers in alcantara. There are no cracks in the dashboard. The only fault is the door cards . The vinyl is all in perfect condition but has some tarnishing to the chrome parts. This is a common fault and i have tried to find better examples to replace them but cannot. Perhaps BMW will re manufacture these eventually. Overall its a very tidy interior and is a nice place to be.

This is the cars original engine and is in fantastic condition with no problems as to be expected from these M10 units. Notoriously 'bullet proof' and in production in one form or another until fairly recently, don't expect to have any problems with it. For restoration the engine was simply removed, cleaned and re installed into the car. No work has been carried out on it other than a service and valve adjustment. This engine still has its original factory gaskets and seals and does not leak or burn any oil.

The original four speed gearbox fitted to the car. It was removed, checked and re installed with a new clutch and fluids. Very smooth and positive gear changes

The original wiring loom is present with no problems. It was tested and bound in new cloth braiding before installation.

All of the running gear on this car is original. It was removed, checked and re installed. The front lower ball joints and track rods are the original factory fitted items, even the gators on the drive shafts are original and holing new grease inside. Everything has all been prepared and painted with Trimite stove enamel to protect and keep it in good order and was colour matched to the factory specifications. Four new tyres are fitted and look the part being replicas of the original type used in the 70's. Dunlop SP. The spare wheel in the boot has its original tyre still fitted dated 1971