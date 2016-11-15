loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BMW 1602 Chamonix Weiss 1975

Photos Map

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT BMW 1602 Chamonix Weiss 1975 restored This originally Dutch BMW 1602 in colour Chamonix Weiss is restored and technical and optical in a very beautiful condition. The car has the original steel BMW wheels. This BMW has a marvelous interior, great paint and technics are in excellent condition. So a very beautiful and great driving, reliable BMW 1602. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

Accessories

left-hand-drive bmw 1602 chamonix weiss 1975 restored german rwd 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    415601
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 1602
  • Year
    1975
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!