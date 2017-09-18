car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT BMW 1602 Chamonix Weiss 1975 restored This originally Dutch BMW 1602 in colour Chamonix Weiss is restored and technical and optical in a very beautiful condition. The car has the original steel BMW wheels. This BMW has a marvelous interior, great paint and technics are in excellent condition. So a very beautiful and great driving, reliable BMW 1602. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.