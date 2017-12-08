BMW - TOURING 1600 - 1972

car description

Beautiful BMW Touring 1600 with the distinctive grill that is quickly recognised by connoisseurs, very rare due to the short production period (only manufactured in 1971 and 1972) and its powerful 84 hp engine.In that period you didn’t have many options, it is however equipped with a large sunroof and an original BMW Bavaria radio!In 2016, the previous owner only wanted to tackle the rust starting to appear around the rear window, but, as is often the case, this project also went out of control. The whole car was preemptively addressed and due to aesthetic reasons, the car was eventually completely sprayed in the original Malaga Rot.What is more, the entire bottom was given a film fluid and perma film layer to keep the rust away for a longer period of time, while it also was equipped with a new exhaust.Chrome work is neat but there are dents here and there, for example on the front bumper (see photos).Interior is complete, driver's seat however does have a tear in the seat.The car drives and shifts gears as it should but occasionally jumps out of reverse, a service/checkup is advisable to dot the i's and cross the t’s, since the car has been standing still for a while now. Dutch periodic vehicle inspection has expired, but, in consultation, the car can be delivered with a new one.In short, a fun car for the enthusiast that, with even a little bit of attention, can be used for many years to come. A nice investment for the future considering the current value development.Car is on display in Zwanenburg, Netherlands.