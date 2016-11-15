loading Loading please wait....
BMW 1502 Sedan 1975

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT BMW 1502 Saloon 1975, Colorado Orange in good condition The BMW 1502 is from the 02 Series, built between 1966 and 1977. This is a 1975 BMW 1502 Saloon. Both the in- and outside are in a beautiful and well maintained condition. The car has the well known and most popular colour combination of Colorado Orange with a black interior. Technics fully checked in our workshop. The 1574 CC, 4 cyl engine and the manual gearbox are in a very good condition. So a beautiful and great driving BMW 1502 ready for lots of driving fun. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

