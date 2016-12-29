car description

1960 Berkeley Sports SE328 1960 Berkeley Sports SE328 in red with grey interior. Comes equipped with a dual cabureted 4 cylinder engine, covered headlights, front and rear bumper guards and includes the soft top frame and side curtains. Excellent original car that has been sitting for many years waiting to be restored. For $10,750 If you have any additional questions Please call 310-975-0272 or email with any questions! We also welcome all international buyers. We can help with shipping quotes and arrangements.