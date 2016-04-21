Bentley Turbo R MK II

Showrooms Download Images Make Enquiry Service Centre 100 Point Checkover Finished in Royal Blue with Cream coach line, rear quarter badges and Flying B mascot. The interior is in Parchment with rear vanity mirrors. 3 owners and only 42,000 miles with lots of history including invoices and old MOT certificates. In immaculate condition. click image to fit your screen
The Broadway 86-91, Uxbridge Road
Hanwell, W7 3SU, London
United Kingdom
