Bentley Turbo R MK II

Showrooms Download Images Make Enquiry Service Centre 100 Point Checkover Finished in Royal Blue with Cream coach line, rear quarter badges and Flying B mascot. The interior is in Parchment with rear vanity mirrors. 3 owners and only 42,000 miles with lots of history including invoices and old MOT certificates. In immaculate condition. click image to fit your screen

  • Ad ID
    409513
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Turbo R
  • Year
    1992
  • Mileage
    42000 mi
The Broadway 86-91, Uxbridge Road
Hanwell, W7 3SU, London
United Kingdom

