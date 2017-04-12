Bentley > Turbo R

car description

Presented in handsome Royal Blue coachwork with twin trim lines in red, this perfectly contrasts with the lush blue-piped Magnolia leather trim which belies the genuine sub-55,000 miles travelled by this car. The cabin boasts flawless interior wood and chrome, a wealth of seemingly unused ashtrays, very capable sound system, and even a wired-behind-the-dash but removable sat nav system which will remain with the car. The electric seat functions work faultlessly, as do the electric windows, and the air conditioning system blows ice cold.



This is effectively a one-owner car. It did spend a period from 2012 to 2015 in France with a French registration, but the DVLA were never notified of its export and subsequent return, so in effect, it still appears as a single owner car registered with its current registration number on the 6th April 1992. The V5C corroborates that there are no former keepers.



This car has received continuous care and maintenance throughout its life with no fewer than 18 recognised services. Major works include expenditure of some £7,700 with Gordon Dale Enterprises in London from May 2015 on the cars’ return to the UK to make it the very best available. This included a thorough ‘C’ service, renew distributor drive belt, adjust front bearing and renew accumulator spheres, renew power steering and gearbox cooler hoses, brake pads, renew exchange unit, adjust lower ball joints, and remove both front suspension top arms to renew camber bushes and adjust both top ball joints; as well as many other miscellaneous small jobs.



Since this time a further 3,000 miles have been travelled, so just prior to this car being offered for sale a further £4,500 has been invested with Rolls-Royce and Bentley specialists, D.E.W Services of Eynsham to prepare the car for sale and attend to fiddly jobs such as wiring in the sat nav, replacing the speakers, cleaning gear selector contacts, replacing tyres, balancing wheels, replacing bumper chrome strips, remove and replace steering rack, and supply and fit new fan belt amongst other jobs. All can be seen in detail in the comprehensive history file.



This magnificent car is accompanied by its original leather wallet book pack which includes the original invoice for £110,259.78 and pre-delivery check card by Mann Egerton, Kings Cross, London; also included are handbooks, original service book, and a large accompanying file of invoices and receipts documenting regular maintenance.



This timeless Bentley is now offered in a flawless colour combination from a fastidious owner and representing a serious boat-load of motor car at an unrepeatable value.