loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BENTLEY TURBO R 6.8 R LWB 4d 296 BHP Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 1997 Make: BENTLEY Model: TURBO R Trim: 6.8 R LWB 4d 296 BHP Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 58000 Engine Size: 6750 Ext Color: BLUE

Accessories

Metallic Blue with Magnolia leather piped Blue with Blue roll top, wire mesh grille, chrome wheels, wood trim, electric adjustable memory & heated seats, cruise, telephone, Media system. Previously supplied by ourselves, history file with books & only 58,000 miles with service record. Outstanding condition example in beautiful colour scheme, must be seen CASTLE MOTORS purpose-built luxury showroom & forecourt has a wide range of cars for sale, including some of the world's most prestigious automobiles. Founded in 1972, we are open 7 days a week & offer a wide range of services. All of our vehicles are presented to the very highest standards possible having gone through our comprehensive multi-stage preparation, in our own in-house workshops. Supplied finance figures are only a guide, please contact us for a personalised quotation.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    421633
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Turbo R
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    58000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    6750
  • Engine Model
    6750
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£13,750

Castle Motors
Fleet, PL143PX, Cornwall
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!