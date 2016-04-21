BENTLEY TURBO R 6.8 R LWB 4d 296 BHP Auto

Accessories

Metallic Blue with Magnolia leather piped Blue with Blue roll top, wire mesh grille, chrome wheels, wood trim, electric adjustable memory & heated seats, cruise, telephone, Media system. Previously supplied by ourselves, history file with books & only 58,000 miles with service record. Outstanding condition example in beautiful colour scheme, must be seen CASTLE MOTORS purpose-built luxury showroom & forecourt has a wide range of cars for sale, including some of the world's most prestigious automobiles. Founded in 1972, we are open 7 days a week & offer a wide range of services. All of our vehicles are presented to the very highest standards possible having gone through our comprehensive multi-stage preparation, in our own in-house workshops. Supplied finance figures are only a guide, please contact us for a personalised quotation.