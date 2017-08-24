Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, UK Supplied, UK Specification, Radio Cassette, Front Fog Lamps, Power Steering, Electric Aerial, Electric Windows, Metallic Paintwork, Service history A stunning Bentley T Series finished in Seychelles Blue Metallic with Beige Leather interior.76,700 Miles with Service History.Ice Cold Air Conditioning. Electric windows.Central Locking.Radio/ Cassette .Electric aeriel.Whisper quiet engine. Brakes overhauled and fully serviced.Tax exempt. This car has lovely patina and is comparatively rare.
Harrow,
Middlesex
United Kingdom
