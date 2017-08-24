loading Loading please wait....
Bentley T Series

£10,995
car description

Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, UK Supplied, UK Specification, Radio Cassette, Front Fog Lamps, Power Steering, Electric Aerial, Electric Windows, Metallic Paintwork, Service history A stunning Bentley T Series finished in Seychelles Blue Metallic with Beige Leather interior.76,700 Miles with Service History.Ice Cold Air Conditioning. Electric windows.Central Locking.Radio/ Cassette .Electric aeriel.Whisper quiet engine. Brakes overhauled and fully serviced.Tax exempt. This car has lovely patina and is comparatively rare.

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    306761
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > T-Series
  • Mileage
    76700 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    6750
Harrow, Middlesex
United Kingdom

