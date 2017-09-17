Bentley Speed-Eight 1956

car description

Bentley Speed-Eight, 8 cyl, 6.5 ltrs ERClassics proudly presents: One of a kind, unique Bentley Speed-Eight. In tradition of the unique historical Bentley racers of the thirties, we are proud to offer you this unique Bentley. At that time special powerful racers were a hit at the famous circuits of Le Mans, Goodwood and even Indianapolis. Bentleys as the Speed Six, Blue Train and Old Number One still are famous and wanted racers with high value. This unique Bentley was fully restored and handmade. 5 Years and 3000 hours of labour were spent until the car was ready in 2015. The car has driven 1500 kms since then. This impressive Bentley has a fully handmade aluminium body on the chassis of a 1956 Bentley S1. Beautiful body and enormous 21 inch wire wheels. The cockpit has red leather and a brushed aluminium dashboard with original Bentley instruments. This Bentley has the original B80, 6.5 ltrs engine with 4 SU carburators and 195 HP and more. This Speed-Eight has powersteering, double disc brakes at the front and double powerbrakes for reliable and save driving. A very unique and marvelous Bentley, in which you can experience the feeling of old ti