Bentley - S3 - 1964

This Bentley S3 RHD from 1964 that we offer is in good condition. The dashboard is made of a beautiful type of wood. The dark blue leather upholstery forms a nice combination with the striking blue metallic exterior. The paint requires some attention.This car has stood still for quite some time now. This car also requires some technical attention. Nonetheless, this car can be driven. We advise you to come and view this car before you place a bid. This car can be visited by appointment in Boxtel, the Netherlands.

  • Ad ID
    407432
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Bentley > S3
€31,000 - €40,300 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

