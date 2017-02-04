loading Loading please wait....
Bentley - S2 Saloon RHD - 1961

€22,000 - €28,600 (£19,615.20 - £25,499.76)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Beautiful original Bentley S2 Saloon RHD with an original history. The vehicle was added to the current owner’s collection 10 years ago, it had regular been maintained and was used until last year. Has to be restarted.MOT needs to be done and the vehicle has French registration papers, although the registration needs to be updated, a change to Classic car could be considered. This vehicle is a 1961 model with real 56 000 miles. With a two-tone metallic grey exterior and a sumptuous cream interior with superb precious wood veneers. The vehicle starts and the engine runs well. Old invoices show services done by a Bentley dealer.An adjustment of the gearbox bands is necessary as only the forward gear shifting works and, although the brakes are working, they must be serviced. The body is in good condition, healthy and without dents or corrosion and the paint work is very clean. Chrome work is good however the bumpers could be renewed. (photos). Inside, the headliner, carpets, leather and woodwork are in fairly good condition. The 4 tyres are in mint condition and the the spare tyre is new. This vehicle has always been stored sheltered and belonged to a personality in President Mitterrand's service. A service has to be done.The vehicle can be viewed and picked-up near Bordeaux, France.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234586
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Bentley > S2
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

