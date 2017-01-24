car description

1961 Bentley S2 Right Hand Drive This 1961 Bentley S2 Right Hand Drive shown here is available in a this beautiful color combination of light green with green interior. It comes equipped with an automatic transmission, power steering, rear picnic trades, wood trim, solid wheels with whitewall tires, Webasto roof and includes the jack and spare tire. An excellent original car which is mechanically sound. For $18,750 If you have any additional questions Please call 310-975-0272 or email with any questions! We also welcome all international buyers. We can help with shipping quotes and arrangements.