1952 Bentley R-Type Drophead Convertible This very rare Right Hand Drive 1952 Bentley R-Type Drophead Convertible featured here is available in dark green over light green with grey interior. It comes equipped with a manual transmission, soft top frame and includes some miscellaneous parts. An extremely rare and collectible RHD Bentley with lots of potential which just came out of storage. For $89,500 If you have any additional questions Please call 310-975-0272 or email with any questions! We also welcome all international buyers. We can help with shipping quotes and arrangements.