loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

1952 Bentley R-Type Drophead Convertible

Photos Map

car description

1952 Bentley R-Type Drophead Convertible This very rare Right Hand Drive 1952 Bentley R-Type Drophead Convertible featured here is available in dark green over light green with grey interior. It comes equipped with a manual transmission, soft top frame and includes some miscellaneous parts. An extremely rare and collectible RHD Bentley with lots of potential which just came out of storage. For $89,500 If you have any additional questions Please call 310-975-0272 or email with any questions! We also welcome all international buyers. We can help with shipping quotes and arrangements.

Accessories

left-hand-drive 1952 bentley r type convertible green manual rhd luxury petrol british 4-seater fast

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    408737
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > R Type
  • Year
    1952
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

$89,500 (£0)

4576 1/2 Worth St.
Los Angeles, 90063, California
United States

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!