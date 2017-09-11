BENTLEY MULSANNE Turbo Auto

Accessories

Air conditioning, Alloys, Anti lock braking system, Central locking, Cruise control, Electric mirrors, Electric seats, Front Electric windows, Leather seats, Metallic Paint, Power assisted steering, Radio/CD, Rear Electric windows,Bentley Mulsanne Turbo, first registered on 01/01/1984, 2 previous owners, fantastic colour combination of black on red, factory fitted air-conditioning, all 4 electric windows, just had 8000 worth of restoration work done to the vehicle including parts of the engine, suspension, brake, interior and bodywork, this vehicle runs and drives very well, number plate not included in sale, if you have any question please give us a call, this vehicle is by appointment only as it is one of our own vehicles and is based at our New Forest branch. 17,750 If you require any help or information please phone 02083002450 or 07919541600